Female comedian shuts down sexism on BBC with one brilliant point.

The comedian Jo Brand was hosting the BBC's satirical quiz show Have I Got News For You when she laid the record straight on sexual harassment.

For context, there's currently a Westminster scandal where upwards of 36 Tories have been outed for everything from sexual harassment to assault. During Have I Got News For You, the team captain Ian Hislop jokingly suggested that some of the Westminster allegations weren't "high-level crime."

Since Brand was the sole woman on the show, she took it upon herself to lay the male panel straight. And lay them straight she did.

