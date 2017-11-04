Female comedian shuts down sexism on BBC with one brilliant point.

The comedian Jo Brand was hosting the BBC's satirical quiz show Have I Got News For You when she laid the record straight on sexual harassment.
For context, there's currently a Westminster scandal where upwards of 36 Tories have been outed for everything from sexual harassment to assault. During Have I Got News For You, the team captain Ian Hislop jokingly suggested that some of the Westminster allegations weren't "high-level crime."
Since Brand was the sole woman on the show, she took it upon herself to lay the male panel straight. And lay them straight she did.
You can watch the now-viral moment here:
She said:
"If I can just say, as the only representative of the female gender here today, I know it’s not high-level. But it doesn’t have to be high-level for women to feel under siege in somewhere like the House of Commons. Actually for women, if you're constantly being harassed, even in a small way, that builds up and that wears you down."
You can hear the relieved applause of women in the audience who are tired of explaining this sh*t.
In fact, the collective amens from women and conscious men alike echoed out onto Twitter.
Hopefully, her male panelists will be able to take her commentary seriously as they continue to navigate the Westminster scandal. Obviously, good comedy can (and should) tackle the most serious of topics. But punching down at the victim and claiming that allegations "aren't high-crime" isn't a savvy, funny, or sensitive way to do that.