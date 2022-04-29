Man asks if he was wrong to tell female coworker her looks are 'intimidating'.

Being a woman? Hard. Being a woman in the workplace? No thanks. Being the only woman in your workplace? Dante couldn't even imagine that layer of hell.

So when a tech worker found himself in a weird situation at work with a younger female 'mentee', he tried to deal with it upfront. But did he make the situation even worse? Luckily, Reddit was foaming at the mouth to answer him when he asked:

"AITA (am I the as*hole) for telling my young female coworker that everyone avoided her at work because they’re intimidated by her looks?"

I’m 32M and work in the tech industry. Some months ago a junior engineer, M, joined the team and I was responsible for mentoring her. She’s a bright, talented young woman with an impressive story. She’s also the only woman - and the only ethnic minority - on the team.

Oh no...