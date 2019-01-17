Female football coach shuts down sexist interviewer with hilariously NSFW response.

Back in December, 30-year-old Imke Wubbenhorst made history when she took over as the coach of BV Cloppenburg, thus becoming the first woman to coach a men's football team in Germany's top five leagues.

As with any woman in a male dominated field, Wubbenhorst has already dealt with a fair share of casual sexist nonsense. Luckily, she's been taking it in stride and knows how to deal out a scathing indictment when needed.

In a recent interview, a journalist asked Wubbenhorst whether she puts a siren on her head to warn players to put on their pants before she enters the locker room. Not only does this question place an absurd amount of emphasis on her gender, but it's also completely unnecessary?! There are so many questions they could have asked her about coaching and the sport itself, instead of reducing her to a punchline about genitalia!