Female news commentator absolutely obliterates mansplainer on live TV. Pass the popcorn.

Being a woman in any industry comes with challenges, many of which involve having to fight for your voice to be heard. It can be tough to get your points across when you're constantly being interrupted and talked over. But females are strong as hell, so nevertheless they persist in these situations.

CNN political and economic commentator Catherine Rampell had to fight to get her point made when she was joined by Stephen Moore to talk economics on air. You may recognize Moore's name, as it has been in the news lately because Trump nominated him for the Federal Reserve Board, and most people are saying he's not fit for the job. How many times can I have deja vu? Is there a limit?

Moore tried to explain why and how the stock markets have dropped, but Campell called him out for being straight up wrong. And when she tried to explain why he was incorrect, he tried to speak over her and drown out her words. But unfortunately for him, he failed in a big way. Campell schooled him with her knowledge, and in the video you can see his face drop as he realizes he has epically lost this battle.