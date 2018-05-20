Female pilot shares sexist comments made on a recent flight. The internet has her back.

Wherever there is a woman competently doing her job in a male dominated field, there are usually a few men ready with tired sexist jokes about why that woman "is surprising" or shouldn't be there.https://giphy.com/gifs/eye-roll-bitch-please-Fjr6v88OPk7U4
This happens to women across the board. But when it comes to fields that are still extremely male dominated, such as flying planes, there is an extra heaping dose of casual sexism.https://giphy.com/gifs/sexist-ievmi4rqeVY64
Given the frequency of casual sexism, when the pilot Charlotte received comments from men on a recent flight, it felt like business as usual.
However, later, when a colleague expressed frustration at the comments, Charlotte felt compelled to share her experience on Twitter. https://twitter.com/pilotcharlotte/status/998006752489758721
"Had such a lovely day flying with an (okay symbol) crew. Baffled as to why 2 male pax felt that these comments were necessary. ‘I wont make any jokes about female drivers then’ ‘Are you the pilot? If I’d know that I wouldn't have got on.' Fact is, I can fly a jet, you can't," she wrote.
She then mused on how these forms of seemingly arbitrary sexism serve as yet another barrier to women interested in becoming pilots.https://twitter.com/pilotcharlotte/status/998146181132881921https://twitter.com/pilotcharlotte/status/998162360002105344https://twitter.com/pilotcharlotte/status/998170310888353793
