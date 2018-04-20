Female reporter got assaulted while reporting on 100% of women at Coachella getting assaulted.

Music festivals are supposed to be a place to kick back, OD on weed cookies, and listen to your favorite band while dozing off on a hill. However, for a majority of the women who attend music festivals, this ideal is obscured by handsy dudes in mosh-pits and a widespread laissez-faire attitude towards sexual harassment and assault.

This year, Teen Vogue sent reporters to Coachella to report on the festival culture at large. Unfortunately, what stood out more than the music was the rife cultural of harassment.

This year @TeenVogue sent an army to @coachella to report on the "culture." What we learned is not on the social media feeds: sexual harassment is completely normal at the festival. @VeraPapisova talked to 50+ women and there were no exceptions https://t.co/IrrbwRCwWG — Samhita Mukhopadhyay🧜🏾‍♀️ (@TheSamhita) April 18, 2018

The reporter Vera Papisova interviewed 54 women about their experience at Coachella and found that all of them had been groped, assaulted, or aggressively harassed at the festival.

The point was even further driven home by the fact that Papisova herself was groped 22 times during the day of the report.

I went to Coachella for 10 hours to report this story, and I was groped 22 times. https://t.co/XNgZzXep3C — Vera Papisova (@VeraPapisova) April 18, 2018

Sadly, but unsurprisingly, Papisova's report ushered forth a lot of unpleasant memories and Twitter posts from women who have experienced similar harassment and assault during festivals.