Female reporter got assaulted while reporting on 100% of women at Coachella getting assaulted.

Music festivals are supposed to be a place to kick back, OD on weed cookies, and listen to your favorite band while dozing off on a hill. However, for a majority of the women who attend music festivals, this ideal is obscured by handsy dudes in mosh-pits and a widespread laissez-faire attitude towards sexual harassment and assault.
This year, Teen Vogue sent reporters to Coachella to report on the festival culture at large. Unfortunately, what stood out more than the music was the rife cultural of harassment.
The reporter Vera Papisova interviewed 54 women about their experience at Coachella and found that all of them had been groped, assaulted, or aggressively harassed at the festival.
The point was even further driven home by the fact that Papisova herself was groped 22 times during the day of the report.
Sadly, but unsurprisingly, Papisova's report ushered forth a lot of unpleasant memories and Twitter posts from women who have experienced similar harassment and assault during festivals.
The report opened up conversations about how men can intervene and hold other men accountable, as well as the ways women are helping each other out.
While it's never fun to talk about sexual harassment, assault, and the rampancy of rape culture, it's crucial to keep this conversation in the forefront so we can shift things as a culture. Women deserve to feel safe. Period.