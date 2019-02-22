'Feminist' guy loses his sh*t when female artist won't draw a free portrait for his grandma.

Advertising

There's a huge difference between virtue signaling a certain ideology and actually living the values. Anyone can claim they're a feminist who is working tirelessly to promote a more equal world for women, but none of those claims hold water if you're a jerk who mistreats women in your personal life. Sadly, all too often there are wolves in sheep's clothing, waving the banners of a cause or virtue while promoting the opposite effect in their personal life. In a recent Reddit post, user Sunriseglow (insert reddit link) shared a prime example of this disconnect. It all started when she was approached by a guy at her school who runs the feminist club (there's a lot to unpack in that sentence alone). The conversation kicked off fairly normal, he saw her art online and wanted to commission a portrait of himself to gift to his sick grandmother. Reddit

However, the conversation quickly escalated into a whole mess when he revealed he didn't want to pay for the artwork. He made it very apparent that he felt entitled to a free picture because his grandma was hospitalized. At first, the artist was gracious with him, and explained that she empathized with his grandma but needs to be paid for her skills and supplies. This is when it somehow got worse. Reddit Rather than owning his misstep like a mature adult, the entitled guy made matters worse by hitting on the artist and claiming she could "take him out" in lieu of being paid. He even upped the ante by saying because he's a feminist, he'd allow he to pay for dinner. So essentially, he considers his company worth a free dinner and piece of art.

Reddit Understandably, this left the artist at an impasse, and she called him out for his absurd entitlement. At this point he fully flew off the handle and called her names, revealing himself to be a shining example of how to oust yourself from the title of "male feminist." Reddit

People on Reddit were quick to roast his hypocrisy and awful personality. There are just so many levels of BS to call out, it's hard to narrow it down. Reddit This should go without saying, but artists deserve to get paid for their work, and asking a woman to take you out on a date in the middle of a business transaction is highly disrespectful, even without all the name calling.