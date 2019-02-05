People are calling out this feminist writer for her ‘racist’ take on Marie Kondo.

While the tone of the show itself is relatively non-confrontational, Netflix's Tidying up with Marie Kondo has drawn all manner of discussion out of the woodwork. Some people love the book its based on AND love the show. Others (like myself) dig the book and find the show immensely boring, still, that is just the tip of the iceberg full of Kondo takes.

The feminist writer and Democratic Socialist Barbara Ehrenreich has come under fire on Twitter for her recent take on Kondo. In a now deleted Tweet, Ehrenreich joked that Kondo's lack of English speaking was a sign of the decline of America.

While she swiftly removed the original tweet following a reasonable amount of backlash, Ehrenreich followed it up with a clarifying tweet that somehow comes off worse.

I confess: I hate Marie Kondo because, aesthetically speaking, I’m on the side of clutter.

As for her language: It’s OK with me that she doesn’t speak English to her huge American audience but it does suggest that America is in decline as a superpower. — Barbara Ehrenreich (@B_Ehrenreich) February 4, 2019

This follow-up only ignited more fire in Ehrenreich's direction, with people calling her views everything from imperialist and racist, to tacky.