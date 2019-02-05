People are calling out this feminist writer for her ‘racist’ take on Marie Kondo.

While the tone of the show itself is relatively non-confrontational, Netflix's Tidying up with Marie Kondo has drawn all manner of discussion out of the woodwork. Some people love the book its based on AND love the show. Others (like myself) dig the book and find the show immensely boring, still, that is just the tip of the iceberg full of Kondo takes.
The feminist writer and Democratic Socialist Barbara Ehrenreich has come under fire on Twitter for her recent take on Kondo. In a now deleted Tweet, Ehrenreich joked that Kondo's lack of English speaking was a sign of the decline of America.
While she swiftly removed the original tweet following a reasonable amount of backlash, Ehrenreich followed it up with a clarifying tweet that somehow comes off worse.
This follow-up only ignited more fire in Ehrenreich's direction, with people calling her views everything from imperialist and racist, to tacky.
Several people pointed out that they strongly believe the opposite of Ehrenreich, and the concept of Americans listening to Kondo's philosophies opens up a sliver of hope and global understanding during a time of intense nationalism and fascism.
Ehrenreich has since followed up and apologized for how her tweet came off, she even clarified that she has no stakes in the maintenance of the American empire.
People who are actually familiar with Ehrenreich's work were quick to defend her apology and the fact that her statement was largely taken out of the context of who she actually is as a person.
It seems, at the time of writing this, that the conversation is continuing to unfold. Regardless of how it ends, it seems clear that Ehrenreich is reexamining how tone comes across online, and others are reconsidering how they contextualize a single tweet.