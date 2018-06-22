25 times feminists dropped the mic so hard the glass ceiling shattered.

A majority of the modern world has progressed to the fact that women are not only funny, but we're also terrifying human beings who are capable of great violence if you don't laugh at our jokes.

Sadly though, there is still a loud subset of people who underestimate women's ability to hold their own in a battle of wits. Those sad scared people (they are men) likely live emotionally empty lives hidden away, peering out dusty windows at the bright sunny world where women are considered people.

The lack of sunlight and emotional wealth often causes them to double-down their hatred of women on feminists in particular. Women who have the audacity to exist AND want to avoid being systemically raped or murdered elicit deep feelings of anger and hollowness, so the idea of feminists being "funny" is alien.