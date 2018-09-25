Woman gives creepy guys her friend’s phone number and he trolls them into oblivion.

Doling out a fake number to a creep is a coming of age for women navigating a world full of men who won't take no for an answer. Sadly, there are many cases when they won't leave you alone until you give them something, so a number, any number can serve as a placeholder.
One woman took this classic move a step further when she made a deal with her male friend who offered up his number. It's a true win-win situation all around, she doesn't have to worry about dealing with the escalation of entitled men, and her friend gets some good old fashioned trolling in.
The guy wrote how even giving out the wrong number had resulted in dangerous situations for his friend, and so he offered to take the bullet for her.
"I'm a dude, and one of my best friends keeps getting hit on by creepy dudes at the bar. She gave one dude her number to get him to go away and then just blocked it when he texted her. Well, dude didn't like that and started harassing her friends. (cops got involved, it wasn't pretty) Since then I've told her to give out my number to guys she doesn't want to talk to, if they press the issue after she says 'no.'"
The friend (whose identity remains anonymous) posted screenshots of some of the exchanges on Imgur for all of us to relish. As you can see, all of the creeps completely changed their fake-polite tune when they realized they had no chance of sex.
He keeps it creative with the responses, it's all about feeling out the creep on the other end of the text messages. One of my favorite interactions features him responding to an unsolicited dick pic with a picture of his own. As you can imagine, the double standards were strong in the response.
He also toyed with notions of cannibalism, which were not received well.
This whole system is proof that beautiful symbiotic friendships still exist in our garbage ridden world. Hopefully he eventually finds a dude willing to try out some cannibalism, because that