Woman gives creepy guys her friend’s phone number and he trolls them into oblivion.

Doling out a fake number to a creep is a coming of age for women navigating a world full of men who won't take no for an answer. Sadly, there are many cases when they won't leave you alone until you give them something, so a number, any number can serve as a placeholder.

One woman took this classic move a step further when she made a deal with her male friend who offered up his number. It's a true win-win situation all around, she doesn't have to worry about dealing with the escalation of entitled men, and her friend gets some good old fashioned trolling in.

The guy wrote how even giving out the wrong number had resulted in dangerous situations for his friend, and so he offered to take the bullet for her.