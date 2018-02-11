Leslie Jones freaked out over a figure skater's performance to Beyonce. The internet agrees.

Invoking Beyonce's music in a positive way is a surefire way to gather yourself some fans. That is, if you know how to do it right.

Luckily for French figure skater Maé-Bérénice Méité, her performance at the 2018 Pyoengchang Winter Olympics captured the hearts of Beyonce fans everywhere.

Most importantly, however, Meite's routine won the love of Leslie Jones, the patron saint of cheering on athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics. In fact, if you haven't read Jones tweets about male figure skating outfits, you should get on that PRONTO. Jones posted a video of herself reacting to Meite's performance, and it was golden. I bet loved this!! pic.twitter.com/UcqtxnKUiE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018 The routine was set to a medley of Beyonce's "Halo" and "Run The World (Girls)" and immediately won over the hearts and minds of Twitter.

Jones was definitely not alone in her feelings about Meite's music choice. You do have to go to the NBC website to watch the full routine.

Mai-Berenice Meite skated at the Olympics to Beyoncé while wearing basically a jumpsuit. Happy Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/DwsRDF7ogz — Happy Hogan (@Carnegro) February 11, 2018

The internet was completely freaking out over the soundtrack decision.

Which is likely exactly what Meite planned for.