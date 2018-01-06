A figure skater performed to a Lil John song and Twitter went wild.

Between the smashing success of I, Tonya and the current hype over the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the winter sport is having a true revival moment when it comes to public popularity.

While people normally associate figure skating routines with wordless classical music, not all athletes opt the way of the orchestra.

Just recently, skaters were given the option to choose routine music with lyrics. And on Thursday, the Queens native Jimmy Ma performed his routine to Turn Down For What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon, which wowed both the internet and the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championship audience.

Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships. pic.twitter.com/ywMuM0vM88 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) January 5, 2018

His song choice took the crowd and announcers by surprise, but in the best way conceivable.

The choice was very intentional, as Ma sought make figure skating exciting for younger and older generations alike.

"Figure skating is an extreme sport. I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool," Ma told USA TODAY Sports.

Upon seeing his highly skilled up-tempo performance to the ultimate club track, Twitter immediately crowned him a winner.

@USATODAY The new bad boy of figure skating...an ice devouring sex tornado pic.twitter.com/u6zquozBJF — person of interest (@deepestofstates) January 5, 2018

@JYNRZM I think you could get into figure skating if it was more like this 😂 — Ashley Dasy (@Ashley_Elodie) January 5, 2018

Dang he’s different. I like — Tati (@DJSolera) January 5, 2018

Just when you think you’ve seen it all...figure skater Jimmy Ma skates to “Turn Down For What” at U.S. Nationals. The crowd went nuts when the beat dropped. Yes, modern music is fun!! #USChamps18 pic.twitter.com/KpXGHpFG4L — Jackie Pepper ✊🏽☮️ (@Jackie_Pepper) January 5, 2018

Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music pic.twitter.com/6gyIn0u0zq — Marni Gallagher (@crossthefingers) January 5, 2018

It's the first Olympic year in which figure skaters can use music w/ lyrics in their programs. A man at the US Trials just skated to Lil Jon — Sara Germano (@germanotes) January 5, 2018

I’m 99% sure he also yelled Turn Down for What — Liv (@heyitslivagain) January 5, 2018

Instead of a gold medal he got a gold chain and a grill. — D-Money (@_D_Money) January 5, 2018

While Ma technically finished in 11th place, he undoubtedly won Twitter by a long shot.