A figure skater performed to a Lil John song and Twitter went wild.

Between the smashing success of I, Tonya and the current hype over the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the winter sport is having a true revival moment when it comes to public popularity.
While people normally associate figure skating routines with wordless classical music, not all athletes opt the way of the orchestra.
Just recently, skaters were given the option to choose routine music with lyrics. And on Thursday, the Queens native Jimmy Ma performed his routine to Turn Down For What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon, which wowed both the internet and the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championship audience.
His song choice took the crowd and announcers by surprise, but in the best way conceivable.
The choice was very intentional, as Ma sought make figure skating exciting for younger and older generations alike.
"Figure skating is an extreme sport. I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool," Ma told USA TODAY Sports.
Upon seeing his highly skilled up-tempo performance to the ultimate club track, Twitter immediately crowned him a winner.
While Ma technically finished in 11th place, he undoubtedly won Twitter by a long shot.