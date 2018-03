17 photos of Olympic figure skaters looking like they’re farting.

Graceful and beautiful from afar, figure skating is dangerous and hardcore when you zoom in. These fierce athletes serve face in their sport like no other. These Olympics-level fart faces are silent but deadly.

1. Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia

2. Evgenia Medvedeva, Russia

3. Mirai Nagasu, United States

4. Dabin Choi, Korea

5. Kailani Craine, Australia

6. Nicole Rajicova, Slovakia

7. Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir, Canada