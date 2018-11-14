People are sharing their biggest, "fire me, I dare you" moments. Don't mess with minimum wage rage.

Unless you're working your absolute dream job (and maybe even then some days), we all have moments where we fantasize about an epic quitting power-move.

Whether it's your first job or your last, whether you get minimum wage or six figures, sometimes if an authority figure, a client, or a customer treats you poorly, you want to burn the place down. One wrong comment can cause years of feeling underpaid, disrespected, or underappreciated to bubble right to the surface and overflow into a "go ahead, fire me" rage.

A recent Reddit thread explored the question, "What's your best 'fire me I fucking dare you, moment?' and users delivered. Granted, it might remind you of your first job nightmares (I see you fancy soap company that fired me over refusing to give un-gloved "foot treatments" to sweaty flip-flopped, summer tourists for nine dollars an hour before tax), but it's inspiring when people choose happiness over a temporary paycheck. R.I.P, my job at a sandwich shop where I stood outside in an inflatable fountain drink costume. R.I.P, my job at a gourmet cupcake shop where I had to lie about what "baked fresh daily," means.