This first date from hell ended with a drunk woman getting arrested for a felony.

Bad dates often end with two bored people parting ways under dim lighting, or a night full of tense arguing because you can't connect, maybe even a bad romp in the hay. Most bad dates don't end with one party destroying their date's personal before getting charged with a felony, but this scenario did in fact happen in Texas this past week, Buzzfeed reports.

On Saturday, the court reporter Lindy Lou Layham was charged with felony criminal mischief after the Houston trial lawyer Anthony Buzbee alleged that she drunkenly destroyed $300,000 worth of art, including two Andy Warhol paintings.

According to Buzbee's account, the two were on a first date when he invited Layham back to his $14 million mansion. Allegedly, the date then quickly went downhill when she hid from him in the mansion, got rapidly drunk, poured a mysterious liquid on his expensive painting and threw a few sculptures across the room.

Buzbee claims he was trying to get her an Uber before the date fully exploded into a destruction of his art collection.

This whole date scenario elevates the idea of "not connecting" to a whole different level.