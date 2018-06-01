5 actually plausible theories on where the hell Melania Trump is hiding.

First Lady Melania Trump has not been seen publicly in 22 days, or as it is known in Trumpworld, 2.2 Scaramuccis.

Her conspicuous absence continues through the weekend, as she will not be joining her husband at Camp David. Other than a tweet from her account that almost definitely seems to have been written by her husband, we have no proof that she is even still alive.

The people can't help but wonder about her whereabouts, as one of the essential public figures in American life has refused to be seen in public. It's cute that the public is worrying more about Melania's whereabouts than her husband ever has.

Nell Scovell, a prolific TV writer whose credits include mystery shows Monk and NCIS, has offered some insights from her career in crafting detective stories just WHERE THE HELL she could be.

A few thoughts on Melania's "Now You See Me, Now You Don't" act from a TV mystery writer:



Let's assume that Melania's not gravely ill. How can we assume this? Because if she were, Trump would exploit it for sympathy (for himself). So what's keeping her in the shadows? — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) June 1, 2018

Theory 1: She's taking care of Barron ('member him?)