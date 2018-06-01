5 actually plausible theories on where the hell Melania Trump is hiding.

First Lady Melania Trump has not been seen publicly in 22 days, or as it is known in Trumpworld, 2.2 Scaramuccis.
Her conspicuous absence continues through the weekend, as she will not be joining her husband at Camp David. Other than a tweet from her account that almost definitely seems to have been written by her husband, we have no proof that she is even still alive.
The people can't help but wonder about her whereabouts, as one of the essential public figures in American life has refused to be seen in public. It's cute that the public is worrying more about Melania's whereabouts than her husband ever has.
Nell Scovell, a prolific TV writer whose credits include mystery shows Monk and NCIS, has offered some insights from her career in crafting detective stories just WHERE THE HELL she could be.
Theory 1: She's taking care of Barron ('member him?)
1. My first thought: has anyone seen Barron during this time? Maybe something happened to him at school and Melania needs to be w/him full time (and keep his father away.) She is absent because she is protecting her son.— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) June 1, 2018
Theory 2: She's recovering from plastic surgery
2. When Melania had the kidney surgery, perhaps she threw in a cosmetic tune up that requires healing. Face lifts take a month for the swelling to go down so we should see her soon.— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) June 1, 2018
Theory 3: She's negotiating a new, better marriage contract
3. After her public approval soared with the French state dinner, Melania decided to go on strike, renegotiating a new marital contract. The (rumored) $8 mil a year is not gonna cut it when your approval rating is 20 points higher than POTUS— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) June 1, 2018
Theory 4: She's had it with the Stormy stuff
4. She got fed up with all the Stormy Daniels stuff and wants out. Rolling out the "Be Best" campaign made her realize that her marriage is not "be best.— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) June 1, 2018
Theory 5: She's threatened to go to Mueller and is now being imprisoned
She threatened to go to Mueller and is now being kept a prisoner by the Secret Service. You don't believe me? Look up Martha Mitchell and her role in Watergate. pic.twitter.com/YqUJVrJzg7— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) June 1, 2018