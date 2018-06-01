5 actually plausible theories on where the hell Melania Trump is hiding.

5 actually plausible theories on where the hell Melania Trump is hiding.
Orli Matlow
Jun 01, 2018@3:09 PM
First Lady Melania Trump has not been seen publicly in 22 days, or as it is known in Trumpworld, 2.2 Scaramuccis.

Her conspicuous absence continues through the weekend, as she will not be joining her husband at Camp David. Other than a tweet from her account that almost definitely seems to have been written by her husband, we have no proof that she is even still alive.

The people can't help but wonder about her whereabouts, as one of the essential public figures in American life has refused to be seen in public. It's cute that the public is worrying more about Melania's whereabouts than her husband ever has.

Nell Scovell, a prolific TV writer whose credits include mystery shows Monk and NCIS, has offered some insights from her career in crafting detective stories just WHERE THE HELL she could be.

Theory 1: She's taking care of Barron ('member him?)

Theory 2: She's recovering from plastic surgery

Theory 3: She's negotiating a new, better marriage contract

Theory 4: She's had it with the Stormy stuff

Theory 5: She's threatened to go to Mueller and is now being imprisoned

