20 of the worst first world problems. Making yourself food is like, really hard.

Not sure if you got the memo, but being a living, breathing human is hard. There's all these things you have to do, like get out of bed, feed yourself, and impress your dad. These are, of course, only difficult tasks for those of us who are privileged enough to not have to worry about more pressing challenges. We're talking first world problems, folks.

Sadly, there are too many first world problems to keep track of. As it turns out, being spoiled leads to a lot of complaining. And a recent Reddit thread was able to document some of the most common first world problems that a lot of us would find #relatable. User Tigasar asked people what they considered to be the most infuriating first world problem to be, and we picked out twenty of our favorites. Prepare to feel ~seen~.

1.

When automatic sinks don't sense your hand at the right time and you're just fisting the air with a handful of soap

- grimkardashian

2.

Not having food in the fridge, only ingredients to make food. But you're too tired and hungry to cook it.

- SleepyLabrador