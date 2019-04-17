20 of the worst first world problems. Making yourself food is like, really hard.

Not sure if you got the memo, but being a living, breathing human is hard. There's all these things you have to do, like get out of bed, feed yourself, and impress your dad. These are, of course, only difficult tasks for those of us who are privileged enough to not have to worry about more pressing challenges. We're talking first world problems, folks.
Sadly, there are too many first world problems to keep track of. As it turns out, being spoiled leads to a lot of complaining. And a recent Reddit thread was able to document some of the most common first world problems that a lot of us would find #relatable. User Tigasar asked people what they considered to be the most infuriating first world problem to be, and we picked out twenty of our favorites. Prepare to feel ~seen~.
1.
When automatic sinks don't sense your hand at the right time and you're just fisting the air with a handful of soap
2.
Not having food in the fridge, only ingredients to make food. But you're too tired and hungry to cook it.
3.
Being bored on the internet
4.
When my internet starts glitching out, I have to get my lazy ass up, unplug the router, stand there like an idiot for 29 seconds, then plug it back in. Oh woe is my life.
5.
Having at your disposal 150 cable TV channels, On Demand, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, etc. as well as 500 DVDs on the shelf, but there's still nothing good on.
6.
When you reach over to grab some water on the nightstand and accidentally spill it over your phone, tablet, wallet and have to wake tf up and dry everything off really fast and you still don’t even get your water.
7.
when you hit the "restart" button instead of "shut-down
8.
Having so much food in your fridge and pantries that you become exhausted at the possibilities of cooking it, so you just eat out.
9.
Getting pissed at my phone for hanging on to the one last bar of wifi when I can switch over to data
10.
Watching a new TV Show that's amazing, but knowing that it's extremely unlikely you will ever be able to find a TV Show similar to said one that invokes feelings just as great.
- C-TAP
11.
Complaining about the quality of the food brought directly to your lap while you lay back, watching movies, drinking wine and flying majestically though the sky like a 21st century fat slobby unicorn.
13.
When you're going through self serve at the supermarket and you take your groceries off weight thing too early so it thinks you're stealing. Then it stops and says wait for assistance so you have to awkwardly wave over the attendant.
- Albri323
14.
The three attempts it takes to plug in a USB cable.
15.
People that don't know that a traffic light works like a four way stop when a traffic light goes out. It's like driving through a demolition derby.
16.
Hot dogs being sold in packages of 10.
Hot dog buns being sold in packages of 8.
17.
When your earbuds get caught in something and gets yanked out of your ears. Bonus points if it makes you drop your phone.
18.
When your phone charger only works when it’s angled in a very specific way, or only works on one side.
19.
when the wifi goes down. chaos
20.
Having a refrigerator full of food but not wanting any of it to eat. So you grab the $500 smart phone and place a $20 order for pizza, soda, and wings. The pizza arrives and you tip the pizza guy a few bucks but only do it out of courtesy. You then proceed to sit down and flip through hundreds of channels that you pay for and deem nothing watchable. So you power on your expensive gaming device load up twitch and watch people play a game you already own. Slice after slice until the pizza that could feed a family of 4 you don't even eat the crust you just throw it away. You aren't even watching the tv. You're on your phone on reddit talking about the worst first world problems.
I feel attacked.