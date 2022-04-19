Woman asks if she's wrong to out husband as unemployed for calling her 'flat chested.'

When this woman was expected to keep a secret for her husband, but then circumstances made that...difficult, she consulted the hive-mind of Reddit users for answers.
My husband Jared and I have been married for 3 years. He's currently out of work (used to work at a high paying job but got kicked out the company over a fight with a co worker) and I'm the one paying for rent and utilities.
We dedicate some time to see his family weekly. They don't know he's unemployed because he thought they'll see him as a failure especially his mom so he told me to keep it a secret.
Last night we were sitting eating dinner at the table. His cousin was talking about his fiancee going to brazil to do a boob job. Jared asked if he was serious then "flattered" FSIL's (future sister in law) boobs saying they're perfect and that he didn't understand why she'd get a boob job.