Flight attendant helps passenger with crying baby in a way that only women can.

I would imagine that being the mother of a crying baby is hard anywhere, at any time. But there are few spots where your crying baby feels like more of a spectacle than on an airplane.

There you are, enclosed in this metal tube flying through the air with a few hundred exhausted people trying to fall asleep to The Illusionist, and your baby is screaming louder than the airplane engine itself. This scenario truly sounds like hell, which makes the story I'm about to tell you even more notable.

When a mom found her hands full of crying baby aboard a recent Philippine Airlines Express plane, the 24-year-old flight attendant Patrisha Organo swooped in and saved the day in the most unexpected way.

Basically, upon hearing the distressed baby, Organo went to check on the mother - and soon discovered the exhausted mother was out of formula. Rather than leave her to handle the baby alone, Organo took her help a step further and brainstormed a solution. Since there was no formula milk on board the flight, Organo asked her superior, Sheryl Villaflor, if it would be okay for her to breastfeed the mother's baby.