Florida couple finds message in bottle from 1980s Scotland.

The concept of find a message in a bottle sound whimsical enough on its own. But finding a message in a bottle that was sent over 30 years ago from Scotland enters a whole different stratosphere of remarkable.

This unlikely scenario is precisely what happened to Florida residents Ruth and Lee Huenniger when they happened upon a message in a bottle lying under a fence near the Atlantic Ocean.

Florida couple find a message in a bottle sent by a Forfar primary school https://t.co/Knv60g7M1W pic.twitter.com/fMgYuzmOlL — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) January 26, 2018

The message itself was sent in the 1980s by a class of students from Forfar, Scotland who were learning about pirates.

"We are learning all about pirates. We would like to see how far this message goes. Please write and tell us where you found this bottle. We are class 213, Chapelpark Academy Street," the message reads.

A message in a bottle, written in my home town of Forfar in the 1980s, has washed up 4,000 miles away in Florida. https://t.co/t9eCAdbkpM pic.twitter.com/fsVHNZ2XXR — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 26, 2018

Surprisingly well preserved, the Huennigers were not only able to read the decades old message, but they were able to decipher the return address and send a return letter.

The letter's paper was covered in transpaseal to preserve it from water damage.