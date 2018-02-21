Florida shooting survivors drag trolls who accuse them of being actors.

The survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been mobilizing to make sure that students never have to experience such horror ever again.

In addition to organizing and marching, they also absolutely own on Twitter.

These Parkland students are doing SO MUCH and they still find the time to own Bill O’Reilly on Twitter pic.twitter.com/N2EwT9GFwR — Caro (@socarolinesays) February 21, 2018

Because the world sucks, their new status as activists has subjected them to the huge right-wing conspiracy and smear machine, as people from Twitter trolls to the president's son have insisted that the passionate teens in mourning are "crisis actors."

That's right, schmucks are calling "fake news" on these children's grief, insisting that some are FBI plants and others are merely performing for the cameras.

Reporters have asked the teens what they make of this, and they did not hold back.

Douglas High senior Diego Pfeiffer said, "I want to go to school for musical theater—I would love to be an actor—no joke. But honestly, the people here, and the people that we left behind, the people that are no longer with us, they are not acting. They are dead...and to have other people tell me that my grief is not real, that I'm just acting it out, I would love to be that good of an actor.