Florida shooting survivor just beat the NRA on Twitter. Here's why that matters.

On Valentines Day, a gunman entered and killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas Highschool, forever changing the lives of the student body, and the family members affected.

Just two days after the tragedy, 18-year-old Emma Gonzalez delivered an impassioned 11-minute-speech at an anti-gun rally in Fort Lauderdale and quickly went viral.

Here’s the speech from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez at an anti-gun rally happening today in Fort Lauderdale https://t.co/CyfMnPDAvW // https://t.co/hgewZy4Cxf https://t.co/gssAmGczuH — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) February 17, 2018

In the days following the tragedy, Gonzalez and several of the other Florida shooting survivors have been dragging trolls and assertively advocating for stricter gun laws.

Florida school shooting survivor: “Without action, ideas stay ideas and children die.” pic.twitter.com/cEKMMpwqFe — UPROXX News (@UPROXXNews) February 15, 2018

The momentum has been gathering rapidly, and as of today, Gonzalez has accrued more Twitter followers than the NRA.

She has 691,000 followers (and growing) on Twitter, while the NRA only has 562,000.

As of today, @Emma4Change now has more followers than the @NRA. It happened in less than two weeks.



This is a movement.

This is the future.

Change is now. pic.twitter.com/8yHSpq9Zac — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 24, 2018

In addition to the energy and support survivors have drawn from individuals across the country, several companies have pulled out of promotion contracts with the NRA.