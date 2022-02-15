Florist shares the most annoying things entitled customers do every Valentine's Day.

So, when a florist decided to vent to the internet about the Valentine's Day blues on one of the busiest shifts for the flower business, people paid attention.
Some men will ask for help finding a bouquet of flowers for their wife…and more help finding one for their girlfriends.
Some guys will flirt with me while picking out flowers for their wives.
Just because someone is wearing a wedding ring and shopping for their spouse on Valentine's Day doesn't necessarily mean their relationship is monogamous. However, flirting with someone who is simply trying to get through their shift at a retail gig creates an inappropriate power dynamic.