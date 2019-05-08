Florist shuts down entitled bridezilla after being asked to do 80 hours of free work.

The idea of getting paid in "exposure" is not only deeply offensive to whoever is providing a skill or service, but it's also just not how money works. Even people at the beginning of their career need to feed themselves and pay rent, so the euphemism of asking for free labor in exchange for "exposure" truly never makes sense.

Deep down, I believe even the people peddling the notion of unpaid labor for exposure know that it's BS, and that's why they don't get directly honest and ask for volunteer work.

A recent Imgur post exposed the worst of the worst, a bride who tried to manipulate a professional florist into doing 80 hours of unpaid labor in exchange for "nice photos" of the arrangements.

The exchange started off relatively normal, the bride sent a photo of her desired style of arrangement, and asked the florist if it looked doable.