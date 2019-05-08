Florist shuts down entitled bridezilla after being asked to do 80 hours of free work.

The idea of getting paid in "exposure" is not only deeply offensive to whoever is providing a skill or service, but it's also just not how money works. Even people at the beginning of their career need to feed themselves and pay rent, so the euphemism of asking for free labor in exchange for "exposure" truly never makes sense.
Deep down, I believe even the people peddling the notion of unpaid labor for exposure know that it's BS, and that's why they don't get directly honest and ask for volunteer work.
A recent Imgur post exposed the worst of the worst, a bride who tried to manipulate a professional florist into doing 80 hours of unpaid labor in exchange for "nice photos" of the arrangements.
The exchange started off relatively normal, the bride sent a photo of her desired style of arrangement, and asked the florist if it looked doable.
However, the exchange quickly got dicey when the florist responded with her rates, as any professional would do in this situation.
The bride-to-be was quick to ask why the wedding flowers would cost so much, a question she could have easily answered with basic research. Nonetheless, the florist was patient and kind and laid out the hours of work required to complete a wedding's worth of flowers.
With absolutely no shame in her heart, the bride-to-be responded by admitting she hoped the florist would do the work for free, in exchange for nice photos and exposure.
The bride-to-be even had the nerve to claim she imagined the florist "could spare the time" to help them out. Keeping it incredibly professional, despite the bridezilla's demands, the florist then realized this was a hopeless case, and exited herself out of the equation.
Perhaps the most frustrating part of this whole interaction is the knowledge that this woman will invariably send the same demands to other florists until she finds someone who will lower their rates or a newcomer looking for experience who will bend to her will. Working freelance in creative fields is an endless practice in standing up for yourself and the professional skills you've built.