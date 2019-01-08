Fake nude of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez busted by foot fetishist.

Fake nudes are the new fake news.
Trolls are absolutely terrified of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has the audacity to want to make sure humans can continue to live on this planet and guarantee healthcare as a human right.
It was kind of funny when conservatives sought to smear her with a video of her doing the dance from The Breakfast Club in college, but now insidious, tech-savvy trolls are trying to humiliate her by claiming that she is the woman in the picture of a woman in a bathtub.
Vice reports that a thirsty troll posted a picture of a woman in a bathtub holding a vape pen to the Reddit forum r/Drama, with the title "MOMMY'S TITTIES ON THE FAUCET."
Because heroes come from (and on) unexpected places, a thirsty foot fetishist used their expertise for good to debunk the attempt to shame the congresswoman.
"I'm a contributor to wikifeet and even I have never seen a second toe like that!" Redditor jokes_on_you wrote.
The post included a picture of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's real feet, as attached to her legs, and yeah, they don't look like the bathtub lady's.
Asked to elaborate on their foot expertise, the fetishist told Vice:
I’ve sucked enough toes in my life to recognize when something doesn’t look right...Because we can’t dorsi- or plantarflex our 2nd-5th toes independently I knew it wasn’t a matter of the toe being bent. I thought that maybe she has some form of brachydactyly but her Wikifeet page has clear evidence to the contrary. So it was clear to me that it wasn’t her feet.
While the feet in the photograph do not belong to a sitting congresswoman, they do, however, belong to a semi-political figure: Sydney Leathers.
Leathers is one of the many women who exchanged sexually explicit messages with former New York congressman and current felon
Carlos Danger Anthony Weiner.
Next time the troll wants to try and shame AOC, they should make like Hannity and share her awesome platform.
If she did, in fact, post nudes, she'd be in good company with the First Lady of the United States.