Fake nude of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez busted by foot fetishist.

Fake nudes are the new fake news.

Trolls are absolutely terrified of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has the audacity to want to make sure humans can continue to live on this planet and guarantee healthcare as a human right.

It was kind of funny when conservatives sought to smear her with a video of her doing the dance from The Breakfast Club in college, but now insidious, tech-savvy trolls are trying to humiliate her by claiming that she is the woman in the picture of a woman in a bathtub.

Vice reports that a thirsty troll posted a picture of a woman in a bathtub holding a vape pen to the Reddit forum r/Drama, with the title "MOMMY'S TITTIES ON THE FAUCET."

Reddit

Because heroes come from (and on) unexpected places, a thirsty foot fetishist used their expertise for good to debunk the attempt to shame the congresswoman.

"I'm a contributor to wikifeet and even I have never seen a second toe like that!" Redditor jokes_on_you wrote.

The post included a picture of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's real feet, as attached to her legs, and yeah, they don't look like the bathtub lady's.