20 former bullies share what made them change their behavior.

The phrase "hurt people, hurt people" is commonly spouted for a reason.

There have been several studies linking childhood abuse to bullying, which is not to excuse the behavior of bullies, but rather to add cause to the cycle of violence and emotional tormenting.

Similarly, many kids who were bullied in the past and find a bit of social footing enact their pain of social rejection onto other kids, continuing the endless cycle of people making life harder than it needs to be.

While we often hear from people who have survived bullying, it's less common for former bullies to fess up about their behavior and what made them change.

In a popular Reddit thread , former bullies share how they feel now, and what made them change.

1. From unfocsdgaze: