As the second wave of COVID-19 rages across the country, epidemiologists at the Center for Disease Control have advised Americans to stay home during Thanksgiving weekend. While plenty of people are opting for a safe chill celebration over Zoom, packed airports have made it clear that millions are carrying on Thanksgiving plans as usual.One of the many points against traveling and throwing large gatherings during Thanksgiving is the danger it puts service employees in, particularly grocery store workers who now deal with pandemic danger on top of regular holiday stress.When the Thanksgiving conversation began to rage online, the former grocery store employee Dylan Morrison posted a thread detailing some of his most absurd customer horror stories from the holiday season. for two years i was part of a team that handled holiday orders at the ~fancy~ grocery store where i worked; last year, i ran it. to encourage you to STAY HOME this season, here are some stories about some of the wild shit the holidays seem to drive people to do!— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 to give you an idea of scale: the first year i was involved, we ran 800+ thanksgiving orders and 400+ at christmas; when i was in charge it was 1,000+ thanksgiving orders and 500+ christmas. (ps i will NEVER forgive this company for denying me unemployment after all this lmao)— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 He kicked off the thread by detailing the sheer scale of the orders he managed.some of these orders were for raw meats — turkeys, rib roasts, etc — but most of them were for prepared meals, or raw meat and prepared sides, to save people from having to cook for themselves. (you can probably guess the grocery store, i’m only not naming it bc i fear them 😅)— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 Then he shared a myriad of funny, awful, and truly indicting interactions with customers during the holidays.my favorite story is this one: a lady called and SCREAMED at me on thanksgiving day bc her food wasn’t hot. the food she had picked up two days prior. she was angry... the food didn’t come out of her refrigerator... hot. she was angry the food didn’t come out her FRIDGE!! HOT!!— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 one guy was like “i would like to order this $120 precooked prime rib roast. how long do i microwave it for medium rare?” and when i was like “sir... oh no... that’s not... that won’t work,” he, enraged, yelled “oh, so what am i supposed to do, turn on my OVEN??”— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 a customer called me every single day for a month to confirm that the caesar salad she ordered would be specially made with kale, not romaine. i reassured her 30 times that we’d make it with kale. and then she DIDN’T COME GET IT!! just abandoned it, paid, full of kale— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 speaking of things people paid for and didn’t come get: an order of four sushi trays (~$250); a cool $500 worth of shrimp; a full dinner for 12; 3 fully cooked turkeys; an order of 10 vegan meals and, inexplicably, one rib roast. are all these people okay?? i just wanna talk— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 a guy bought a fully prepped raw turkey — seasoned, on a bed of mire poix (carrot/onion/celery), in a pan — and then called me up, furious, because it was disgusting!! and it turned out he’d put it in his oven STILL INSIDE THE PLASTIC BAG IT WAS PACKAGED IN— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 someone else bought that same prepped turkey, then called & screamed for 10 minutes bc we “forgot the vegetables” and “i’m on an island” and “my thanksgiving is ruined!” and i said “ma’am did you look under the turkey?” and there was a pause. then she said “...oh” & hung up on me— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 there was this one lady who said she was allergic to flavorings (all of them??) and called me every day for a week and made me read her all the ingredients in every item we sold each time. took about 45 minutes, EACH TIME. would not accept an emailed list. did not order anything— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 god, the poor guy who came in on thanksgiving like “my wife had a baby last week; today she & her sister had a fight that’s been brewing for 10 years; we’re uninvited from dinner; she’s crying. a lot. please... i need a turkey.” (i found him one lol. hope they’re all doing good.)— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 my booth was set up where we usually kept the cheapest wine we sold and no less than five people came looking for said cheap wine and burst into tears when i was there instead. which: relatable, same, who among us, but it was only a few feet to the left, and, also, jesus christ— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 i couldn’t possible detail every incident that involved a grown adult human full on weeping (sobbing! at the grocery store), and i wouldn’t want to, but it was easily — EASILY — 20+ people. the littlest things would happen and customers would MELT DOWN— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 a particular blotch of rage still exists in my heart for the woman who harangued me to find her the perfect $4 christmas tree (read: a branch of pine in a pot) and then said some of the most anti-semitic shit i’ve ever heard to my jewish ass when she came to pick it up— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 Morrison made it clear that anyone whose worked service jobs during the holidays has their own litany of horror stories.i could literally go on for hours lmao. and i want to be clear that i had some great customers too! “please i need turkey” guy was valid; one regular slipped me a $25 gift card and i will remember her name and her kindness until i die. it wasn’t all grim.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 but like. listen. take it from me. the holidays.... they bring out some wild shit in people. the stress and the family drama and the pressure to have the ~perfect day~ or whatever? it really unlocks some ugliness in folks.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 Morrison wrote that since the holidays are always deeply stressful for customer service workers, putting workers in mortal danger with a pandemic rush is another level of selfishness.i know it sucks to have to cancel your holiday plans, especially after this enormous stinking turd of a year. i know that for lots of people the holidays are a really important and cherished time! i know, and it’s awful, and i’m sorry.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 but you’ve gotta cancel those holiday plans anyway. you’re not only risking your life, your family’s lives; you’re also risking the lives of service workers, all of whom, i promise you, have seen the worst of humankind every holiday season and kept helping you anyway.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 service workers (who largely can’t afford to stay home from work, who largely have crappy health insurance or none at all) already put up with so much shit every year. every single one. they don’t deserve to die for your holidays. nobody does.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 stay home. make yourself something delicious and stay home. have a glass of wine, or warm cider, or hot chocolate, and stay home. enjoy one single holiday season with no pressure and no expectations and JUST STAY AT HOME.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 Morrison empathized with the widespread desire to see family and celebrate as usual, but hammered in the fact that there will be other holiday seasons, we just need to take care of each other and our public health this year.there will be another holiday season. there is — and again, you can take this from me, a person who worked ten years of retail before this grocery job — there is ALWAYS another holiday season. the holidays, as all service workers know, are inescapable like the tides.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 and if it will make you feel better, go ahead and drive to your nearest grocery store, park outside, and weep or scream in the safety of your car. the service workers inside have all probably cried or yelled or both in that parking lot; you won’t be alone.— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 i hope we all make it to 2021 happy and healthy and safe. this year we can give others the greatest holiday gift of all — the gift of giving a shit whether they live or die. the gift of protecting them by canceling our plans and staying in our own goddamn homes. 💜— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 so glad you guys are liking this thread so much!! i’m going to mute it so i can use my timeline again, but i appreciate you all enormously, more than i could possibly express. if you need any help cooking your at-home holiday meals, DM me, i can almost definitely help 💜😘— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 13, 2020 and hey, if you’re able and you want to help out a trans guy in ohio who has been out of work since march and was denied unemployment from this company i absolutely busted my ass for, i’d hugely appreciate it!! venmo @ dylanthyme / https://t.co/ZE09JTsoE1— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) November 12, 2020 A lot of people jumped on the thread to share solidarity with Morrison's experiences.This is great. Can so relate as I work in the kitchen/grill area of a local grocery store. We are in the middle of our Thanksgiving Holiday Box orders. What is one of the craziest times of years anyway has even gotten crazier this year with what's going on.— NancyGermann (@nancyger55) November 13, 2020 If this unnamed retailer is who I think it is, your experience is MUCH shared. 10 seasons I gave them. Because I believed in the “good fight”. My best experience that I still take with me was our concierge chasing a man, shouting, “Sir! Would you like a bow on your nuts?!”— Matt Clegg (@BubonicClegg) November 13, 2020 Write the book. You tell stories well. And you’re not an asshole about it. You’re funny and humane. Readers love that. And definitely drive the chef-on-call idea. That’s gold.— Alexandra Van Tol (@AlexVanTol) November 13, 2020 This thread tho 😂 as someone who spent many, many years in food service, and high-end home goods retail, I FEEL SEEN— Leah Weiss Caruso (@leahka7) November 13, 2020 Hopefully this thread convinces a few more people to stay home this year, or in the very least, be mindful of how they treat those forced to work in the pandemic.