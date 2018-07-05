Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen deleted Trump from his Twitter bio. The internet has theories why.

In his first interview since the FBI raided his home three months ago, the former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made it very apparent that he might flip on the president.

"My wife, my daughter, and my son, and this country have my first loyalty," Cohen told George Stephanopoulos. Perhaps more significantly, the ABC report also revealed that Cohen officially ended his joint defense agreement with Trump, so the possibility of him flipping during his cooperation with the FBI feels more like an inevitability.

Given the speculation about Cohen flipping on Trump, people took special note when he deleted mentions of Trump from his Twitter bio on the 4th of July.

Happy 4th! It looks like @MichaelCohen212 has made some changes. pic.twitter.com/FZfC1wKfy1 — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) July 4, 2018

Not only did Cohen delete "personal attorney to president Donald J. Trump" from his bio, but he also changed his banner photo from a picture of him at a podium with the Trump campaign logo, to a more neutral photo of the American flag.

People on Twitter are READY for the (very real) possibility of Cohen testifying against Trump.