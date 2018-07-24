Conservative goes undercover at Democratic rally. Things do not go according to plan.

The president's daily briefing favorite TV show Fox and Friends interviewed a conservative editor who bravely went behind enemy lines at a Democratic rally and were totally aghast at her reaction.

Virginia Kruta of The Daily Caller went to Congressional candidate Cori Bush's rally in Missouri, which featured rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

You'll never believe the horrors that Kruta experienced first-hand: a call to action arguing that every child is entitled to healthcare. That's right: every child. Not just the rich ones!

Fox & Friends had Daily Caller editor @VAKruta on to discuss the fear she felt attending @Ocasio2018 rally.



"They talk about things everybody wants, especially if you're a parent. They talk about education for your kids, health care... it was really uncomfortable." #BeyondParody pic.twitter.com/BULE0KFuPJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2018

"If you’re not really paying attention to how they’re going to pay for it, or the rest of that, it’s easy to fall into that trap and say, 'my kids deserve this, and maybe the government should be responsible for helping me with that,'" Kruta told the Fox friends.

Here are the three particular nightmares she experienced, according to her recap of the event: