'Fox & Friends' accidentally revealed they've already made a graphic for RBG's death.

Fox & Friends is under fire after the conservative news show displayed a graphic indicating the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had died. The problem here is that Ruth Bader Ginsberg has not, in fact, died. Sorry to have given you a momentary heart attack there.

The graphic appeared as a photo of RGB alongside the text, "1933-2019." So now we all know that Fox & Friends is in possession of a graphic that says RGB will die this year. This feels like when you accidentally text "Ugh, Ashley is being such a bitch right now" to Ashley. Both are a very awkward mistake to make, and both require an apology.

The Fox & Friends did apologize for their mistake, and cited a technical error in the control room as the cause for the mishap. Again, this is a lot like the texting situation with Ashley. You can totally say that what happened was an accident, and perhaps even happened due to some technical glitches (your fingers hitting send to the wrong person), but at the end of the day, you have been exposed.

"We need to apologize. … A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of RBG with a date on it,” said co-host Steve Doocy. “We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident.” And co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in with,“We apologize, big mistake.”