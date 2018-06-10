A 'Fox and Friends' host accidentally shaded Trump by calling him exactly what he is.

Catching a solid Freudian slip is fun no matter what. But catching a Freudian slip that shades Trump coming from the mouth of a Fox and Friends host?! That, my friend, is a priceless moment to both witness and savor.
On June 10th, during a Fox and Friends segment discussing the president's upcoming summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, host Abby Huntsman had a beautiful slip of the tongue when she called Trump a dictator.
"This is history. Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now ― this is history," Huntsman said.
The shady and deeply accurate Freudian slip went without comment or correction, since Huntsman's guest was the former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
It's likely that The Mooch was too busy fantasizing about photoshopping Steve Bannon into the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and thus, didn't even notice Trump was called a dictator on national Conservative television.
"He’s a disruptive risk taker. He’s willing to break what would be the usual bonds of not going to a meeting like this," Scaramucci responded, blissfully unmoved by the moment.
While Scaramucci didn't seem to give a nod to Huntsman's accidental shade, a whole lot of people on Twitter noticed the moment.
You know it's gotten dark when even Fox is calling a spade a spade, or in this case, a dictator a dictator.