A 'Fox and Friends' host accidentally shaded Trump by calling him exactly what he is.

Catching a solid Freudian slip is fun no matter what. But catching a Freudian slip that shades Trump coming from the mouth of a Fox and Friends host?! That, my friend, is a priceless moment to both witness and savor.

On June 10th, during a Fox and Friends segment discussing the president's upcoming summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, host Abby Huntsman had a beautiful slip of the tongue when she called Trump a dictator.

"This is history. Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now ― this is history," Huntsman said.

The shady and deeply accurate Freudian slip went without comment or correction, since Huntsman's guest was the former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.