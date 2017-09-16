Advertising

On Friday, the CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin shut down a segment early when the conversation went down a rabbithole of objectification. During a discussion about freedom of speech and the Jemele Hill controversy, Fox Sports Radio's Clay Travis transformed the conversation into a Jr high diary entry when he stated "I believe in the First Amendment and boobs."

Understandably, it took Baldwin a moment to recoil from the cringe inducing moment.

WATCH: Fox Sports' @ClayTravis tells @BrookeBCNN the two things he cares about are "the first amendment and boobs.."



via @ShaianNavaei pic.twitter.com/0mLHz5m6A2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2017

When pressed by Baldwin to see if in fact, he said he "likes boobs" during a political discussion on national television, Travis doubled down on his juvenile love of the body part.

"Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country’s history, the First Amendment and boobs. Those are the two things I believe in absolutely in the country," Travis pressed.

That was... I just... it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men -- that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

Once she realized he was sticking to his pervy word vomit, Baldwin shut the segment down early.

Here's what I was REALLY thinking when #boobgate when down: https://t.co/OvJoUmyoPs … File this under things NOT to say in 2017. #CNN — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 16, 2017

When the clip started circulating, Twitter exploded.

@CNN - Now you understand how offended your viewers must feel when you give air time to just about ANY one who can talk. Learn from it. — Ambrish K (@ambrishrk) September 15, 2017

Some of them criticized CNN for allowing Travis on the show in the first place.

CNN will NEVER learn. This is on Jeff Zucker for wanting a horse race for the purpose of ratings. — AJ the Geek (@aj_the_geek) September 15, 2017

While others poked at Travis' comment.

That's three things. — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) September 15, 2017

I FORMALLY APOLOGIZE FOR THE ABOVE TWEET — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) September 15, 2017

Did I laugh? Do you really need to know? Okay, I laughed. I formally apologize for laughing. 😬 — Karen Walz (@khwalz) September 15, 2017

It's undeniable that Trump's presidency has further normalized treating women like objects.

It's also normalized talking like a 13-year-old when you're a grown-*ss man.

The era of @realDonaldTrump when everyone thinks they don't have to be respectful. Just say what's on their minds. Americans voted for this. — Veteran Immigrant (@NewcombWeslene) September 15, 2017

One commenter saw an opportunity to use the word "boob" in a different way.

unfortunately the boob in the White House will be letting him down sooner or later — Joanna Kay Gowans (@gowans_k) September 15, 2017

While others got to the core of the issue.

That doesn't even make sense. He just wants attention. — Mrs. SMH (@MaraLaGoFuckYou) September 15, 2017

This GIF pretty much sums it all up.

My face when this happened. pic.twitter.com/THvPrDAu68 — Nia Ferguson (@nianiabobiax3) September 15, 2017

Just, no Travis. No.

