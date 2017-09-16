On Friday, the CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin shut down a segment early when the conversation went down a rabbithole of objectification. During a discussion about freedom of speech and the Jemele Hill controversy, Fox Sports Radio's Clay Travis transformed the conversation into a Jr high diary entry when he stated "I believe in the First Amendment and boobs."
Understandably, it took Baldwin a moment to recoil from the cringe inducing moment.
When pressed by Baldwin to see if in fact, he said he "likes boobs" during a political discussion on national television, Travis doubled down on his juvenile love of the body part.
"Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country’s history, the First Amendment and boobs. Those are the two things I believe in absolutely in the country," Travis pressed.
Once she realized he was sticking to his pervy word vomit, Baldwin shut the segment down early.
When the clip started circulating, Twitter exploded.
Some of them criticized CNN for allowing Travis on the show in the first place.
While others poked at Travis' comment.
It's undeniable that Trump's presidency has further normalized treating women like objects.
It's also normalized talking like a 13-year-old when you're a grown-*ss man.
One commenter saw an opportunity to use the word "boob" in a different way.
While others got to the core of the issue.
This GIF pretty much sums it all up.
Just, no Travis. No.