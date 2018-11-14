Fox News is getting dragged for accidentally making the 'Radical Democrat Agenda' sound amazing.

Fox News loves a good boogeywoman, whether it's Hillary Clinton ("But her emails!"), Nancy Pelosi ("Why can't the woman just be quiet?"), and now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ("Her youth and vitality remind us of our own mortality and why isn't she rich and out-of-touch like the rest of Congress!!!!").

In trying to get their viewers to be terrified of Congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez, the president's favorite "news" network keeps cutting solid commercials for her.

Back in June, moldy potato Sean Hannity tried to spook his catheter-bound audience by presenting her platform, which featured such terrifying initiatives as "women's rights" and "support seniors."

Sean Hannity just presented this agenda as a negative pic.twitter.com/mYoByIRyr5 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 28, 2018

Now that Democrats have officially taken back the House of Representatives in a slow-but-sure blue wave, Fox News wants you to be afraid (very afraid) of the people of color joining the old boy's club.

An early look at next week's cover, “Welcome to Congress,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/a5jgW9jTun pic.twitter.com/rgBX23R2pO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 9, 2018

In a segment on her show called "The Freshman Insurrection," blow-dried bigot Laura Ingraham ranted about recently elected progressive women of color: Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.