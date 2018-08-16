Of course Fox News managed to be racist while mourning Aretha Franklin.

If you thought that Fox News could make it through something as seemingly uncontroversial as the passing of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin without being racist, SURPRISE! They couldn't.

Giphy

The channel your grandparents watch to find out which particular group of immigrants they should hate today f**ked up their tribute to the late legend with a picture of Patti Labelle.

Umm, is that Patti LaBelle in the corner? pic.twitter.com/PmUPpgc0zb — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2018

On the left is Aretha. On the right is Patti Labelle.

Twitter

It really happened. Here's a video!

This is Aretha Franklin.