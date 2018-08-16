Of course Fox News managed to be racist while mourning Aretha Franklin.

If you thought that Fox News could make it through something as seemingly uncontroversial as the passing of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin without being racist, SURPRISE! They couldn't.
The channel your grandparents watch to find out which particular group of immigrants they should hate today f**ked up their tribute to the late legend with a picture of Patti Labelle.
On the left is Aretha. On the right is Patti Labelle.
It really happened. Here's a video!
Yep here's video pic.twitter.com/IIkMDuKB7e— Zachary Pleat (@zpleat) August 16, 2018
This is Aretha Franklin.
This is Patti Labelle.
They are two different women.
One of them is still alive, and one of them sadly isn't.
People noticed this fairly huge mistake.
Just some classic Fake News from Fox News, the only "reality" the president accepts!