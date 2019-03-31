Fox News is under fire for referring to Central American countries as 'Mexican Countries.'

Remember when Fox News accidentally revealed a graphic that said RBG died? Good times. Welp, they're at it again, except this time it's even worse. During an episode of Fox & Friends, a graphic on the screen read: "Trump cuts US aid to 3 Mexican Countries," which is problematic because there is actually only one Mexican country, and it is the country of Mexico.

This graphic was likely referring to the fact that Trump announced that the US will no longer provide aide to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. As anyone who owns a map knows, these countries are in Central America, not Mexico.

Of course, people took note and had some thoughts to share on the internet.

This is an actual banner from "Fox & Friends Weekend." 6:03am today. I double checked because I didn't believe it at first. Hat tip @BadFoxGraphics pic.twitter.com/tTNH0Y7a25 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 31, 2019

Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are all part of Mexico? 😂😂 @FoxNews you guys should take some Geography lessons. 😂😂 #FakeNews https://t.co/SDM8qkwpfd — Dania (@DaniaOrWhatever) March 31, 2019

3 Mexican countries!. There is only one Mexico. Guatemala, El Salvador y Honduras are other three different countries. This is what happens when ignorance and racism meet 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ynS3EVfwbP — Luis Carlos Vélez (@lcvelez) March 31, 2019