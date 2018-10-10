Everyone’s roasting Fox News for failing to grasp that actors are not their movie characters.

Even though they themselves are actors who play journalists, it appears that the people at Fox News do not understand how acting works.

In what is framed as the ultimate "gotcha!" against Hollywood liberals, state TV the network posted in absolute horror the fact that Jamie Lee Curtis has guns in her upcoming horror movie, despite being against murder machines IRL.

The tweet was quickly ratio'd—an objective measure of its stupidity.

Twitter

The replies are hilarious. Just wait until the people at Fox News hear that there is a whole industry around people doing things they otherwise wouldn't do in real life.

Every action movie actor ever kills someone else IN THE MOVIE despite not advocating for murder IN REAL LIFE. — Brian Wilde (@BWildeGlobal) October 10, 2018

Iron Man flies, Yet Robert Downey Jr, is actually constrained by the laws of gravity. What a hypocrite. — Dean Pierson (@TheDeanPierson) October 10, 2018

Ben Affleck dresses in Batman suit despite not being an actual bat. More at 11 — Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) October 10, 2018