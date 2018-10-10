Everyone’s roasting Fox News for failing to grasp that actors are not their movie characters.

Everyone’s roasting Fox News for failing to grasp that actors are not their movie characters.
Orli Matlow
Oct 10, 2018@3:17 PM
Advertising

Even though they themselves are actors who play journalists, it appears that the people at Fox News do not understand how acting works.

In what is framed as the ultimate "gotcha!" against Hollywood liberals, state TV the network posted in absolute horror the fact that Jamie Lee Curtis has guns in her upcoming horror movie, despite being against murder machines IRL.

The tweet was quickly ratio'd—an objective measure of its stupidity.

Everyone’s roasting Fox News for failing to grasp that actors are not their movie characters.
Twitter

The replies are hilarious. Just wait until the people at Fox News hear that there is a whole industry around people doing things they otherwise wouldn't do in real life.

Advertising
Advertising

Dear Leader Donald Trump is also different on screen then he is in real life.

Advertising

Even the dictionary proceeded to troll Fox News.

Contrary to popular belief, the gun control movement seeks not to outlaw all guns, it just wants to control their availability. That's why it's called "gun control" rather than "gun banishment" or "gun extinction."

Advertising

As always, I'm glad Fox News is how the president of the United States gets his intelligence briefing.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 