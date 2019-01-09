Freeloader tries to guilt ‘friend’ into sharing their HULU password, gets a wake-up call instead.

In a world where some people pay thousands of dollars for sneakers, everyone seems to have a difficult time paying for their own streaming accounts.
Granted, I've had at least ten people use my account information over the years and I still am unsure about whose roommate's uncle is responsible for my HBO password, but we all should get better as a community about coughing up that seven dollars a month for endless hours of television.
Just like we've all stolen a password or two, though, we've all had that friend who thinks they can text us only when they need something. A Reddit user shared their problem with that same type of friend in a recent post. Titled, "You know that one "friend" that only messages you when they need something... This is her."
Not only did this "friend" question why they don't have Netflix for them to steal, but they also escalated the situation significantly until "u/BlindKraken" has to call her out on how she chooses to spend money.
If someone spends $70 dollars a week on cigarettes but can't spend $7 a month on Hulu, they need to check themselves. Luckily, the internet was here for "u/BlindKraken," who just got called a dick.
"NowYouzeCan'tLeave" wrote:
I saw a new profile on my Netflix. Who the fuck is Joshua? My son traded our account info for comics.
"IllegibleWorkbook" wrote:
i started noticing weird suggestions like that in my profile. then i remembered my ex had my netflix on her xbox. changed password lol.
"packfanmoore" got ruthless:
I changed my hbo password a minute before the last season of game of thrones started cuz I knew my ex was still using it
"BornOnFeb2nd" spoke truths:
Yeah, if nothing else, sharing accounts on Netflix absolutely fucks the suggestion system.... My account went from giving me good suggestions (albeit less and less of them).... to when I checked it after some folks were using it and it thought I was into shit like Twilight and Bob The Builder....
They weren't even rating anything, it was just assuming based on the watch
"madguins" wrote:
“I got bills and shit.”
People like this piss me off so much. Like do you think bills are exclusive to you? Do you think everyone else gets free shit while you’re forced to pay taxes and rent?
Like maybe stop watching tv and get a better job. Or quit smoking.
Now, everyone go out and get your own accounts! And, if you're sharing, be nice to the people that foot the bill. They can take it away as quickly as they gave it to you...