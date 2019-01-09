Freeloader tries to guilt ‘friend’ into sharing their HULU password, gets a wake-up call instead.

In a world where some people pay thousands of dollars for sneakers, everyone seems to have a difficult time paying for their own streaming accounts.

Granted, I've had at least ten people use my account information over the years and I still am unsure about whose roommate's uncle is responsible for my HBO password, but we all should get better as a community about coughing up that seven dollars a month for endless hours of television.

Just like we've all stolen a password or two, though, we've all had that friend who thinks they can text us only when they need something. A Reddit user shared their problem with that same type of friend in a recent post. Titled, "You know that one "friend" that only messages you when they need something... This is her."