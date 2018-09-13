Art school in big trouble for photoshopping black people into promo photo.

College brochures paint an academic world full of race and gender diversity. We are presented with well-dressed clean cut smiling groups of strangers who are presumably taking a break from researching the cure for cancer, a post-racial portrait of progress.

But unfortunately, the reality of the world of academia tends to be a lot less diverse.

In fact, the French art school Émile Cohl in Lyon is so homogenous their diversity campaign strategy involved photoshopping students to look black, so essentially, digital blackface.

News of the alteration went viral after a former student shared a side-by-side of the original photo and the altered photo on Twitter.