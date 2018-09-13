Art school in big trouble for photoshopping black people into promo photo.

College brochures paint an academic world full of race and gender diversity. We are presented with well-dressed clean cut smiling groups of strangers who are presumably taking a break from researching the cure for cancer, a post-racial portrait of progress.
But unfortunately, the reality of the world of academia tends to be a lot less diverse.
In fact, the French art school Émile Cohl in Lyon is so homogenous their diversity campaign strategy involved photoshopping students to look black, so essentially, digital blackface.
News of the alteration went viral after a former student shared a side-by-side of the original photo and the altered photo on Twitter.
She zoomed in to show some of the examples of the digital blackface, which is not only supremely racist and weird, but also a very subpar photoshop job.
The assistant director of the art school, Emmanuel Perrier, told CNN. that it wasn't the school leadership that made this decision, but rather, the communication company they hired.
“The communication company decided on its own to darken the skin of some students to add diversity. The communication campaign was made from the US.”
Since reaching viral status, access to the U.S. website has been shut down and the communication company was terminated from their contract.
The rest of the internet is collectively taking minute to loudly ponder how the hell anyone thought this was a good idea.
Going forward, the obvious solution would be for the school to work harder to actually be racially inclusive, rather than creating an I Spy side-by-side from corporate hell.
The communications company has yet to speak up and explain their decision to blackwash the students, they're probably too busy watching Soul Man.