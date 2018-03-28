People are figuring out which Friends characters would've voted for Trump. Say goodbye to your faves.

Musing on the political viewpoints of our favorite fictional characters is basically an emotional fast-track to existential crisis, which is perhaps why it's so addictive.

Right now, as I type this very sentence, there are hoards of Friends fans (and foes) theorizing on which of their favorite characters would've voted the rambling Apprentice host into office.

ok if they reboot Friends and try to make it topical which one of them voted for trump — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2018 Spoiler: a lot of our faves are problematic.

Basically, any possible Friends-related political theory you could muster has been uttered on Twitter.

A lot of them have legs too! Joey as a Trump supporter?! It plays. Joey's a sweetheart but he's also a sucker for theatrics, which Trump served up FAR more than Hillary Clinton.