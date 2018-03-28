People are figuring out which Friends characters would've voted for Trump. Say goodbye to your faves.

Musing on the political viewpoints of our favorite fictional characters is basically an emotional fast-track to existential crisis, which is perhaps why it's so addictive.
Right now, as I type this very sentence, there are hoards of Friends fans (and foes) theorizing on which of their favorite characters would've voted the rambling Apprentice host into office.
Spoiler: a lot of our faves are problematic.
Basically, any possible Friends-related political theory you could muster has been uttered on Twitter.
A lot of them have legs too! Joey as a Trump supporter?! It plays. Joey's a sweetheart but he's also a sucker for theatrics, which Trump served up FAR more than Hillary Clinton.
Ross's political convictions was one of the most debated out of the crew.
Most people figured Phoebe would lean left no matter what, and Joey would fall for Trump. A few considered Phoebe would be Bernie-or-bust and then hate Hillary so hard she'd go Trump. Rachel was a wild card, and Monica was probably mentioned the least. Chandler definitely could've been a Gary Johnson stan.
Some people figured the crew didn't vote Trump, because they'd be too busy getting into various forms of sitcom-worthy shenanigans.
This idea definitely floats as well.
While others figured everyone on the show were die-hard MAGA.
The real question at hand is who do YOU think would vote for Trump?!