There is a science to selfies. Regardless of whether you're camera shy, anyone who regularly treads the waters of social media knows the difference an angle can make. A well curated selfie can illuminate cheekbones and symmetry, while an unflattering candid photo brings out a more existential vision of our human fleshbags. In a perfect world, we'd embrace all of the bizarre angles our body can make. Have you ever taken an ant's eye view photo from the floor?! It's wild, it transforms your body into the Eiffel Tower (but with less tourists on top of you, unless that's what you're into). In reality, we're not always prepared to look at ourselves.
So, it's no surprise that Twitter is currently riffing on that moment when you accidentally open your front camera.
We've all been there - innocently trying to photograph a flower when BAM, we're staring down the barrel of our own chin.
As prevalent on the Internet as they are, cats suffer from this same sensation.
It makes sense. Cats are the royalty of the meme kingdom.
Sometimes the angle is so off we barely recognize ourselves.
It's truly terrifying when you open your phone and have a moment where you don't recognize your own face.
Even precious dogs get bent out of shape when the camera sneak attacks them.
Occasionally, the front camera catches us in our purest, most relaxed state.
It's easier to be zen when you think no one is watching.
One man created an Andy Warhol style collection of front camera selfies.
The surprise angle is a recipe for flared nostrils.
There needs to be a scientific study on this correlation. We're talking FLARED nostrils, not just more visible.
It's even more alarming when you're peering straight down at your phone.
One guy took it to another level.
This is always emotionally relevant.
Then this adorable little boy won the hashtag.
Ugh, whatever. WE GET IT. You're three and perfect and you haven't even had a cavity yet.
Meanwhile, the rest of us adults are over here feeling like deflated basketballs.
I KNOW this is a doll and not a basketball. But it sounds better, okay?! Let me live.
Pugs understand this panic more than anyone else.
Pugs have resting "front facing camera" eyes.
It's healing to know that all of us have these photos tucked away in our phones (or deleted into the abyss).