Advertising

There is a science to selfies. Regardless of whether you're camera shy, anyone who regularly treads the waters of social media knows the difference an angle can make. A well curated selfie can illuminate cheekbones and symmetry, while an unflattering candid photo brings out a more existential vision of our human fleshbags. In a perfect world, we'd embrace all of the bizarre angles our body can make. Have you ever taken an ant's eye view photo from the floor?! It's wild, it transforms your body into the Eiffel Tower (but with less tourists on top of you, unless that's what you're into). In reality, we're not always prepared to look at ourselves.

Advertising

So, it's no surprise that Twitter is currently riffing on that moment when you accidentally open your front camera.

We've all been there - innocently trying to photograph a flower when BAM, we're staring down the barrel of our own chin.

When you open the front camera :))) pic.twitter.com/HNUzQpZXDF — Domenica✨✨ (@_domenica00) September 14, 2017

As prevalent on the Internet as they are, cats suffer from this same sensation.

It makes sense. Cats are the royalty of the meme kingdom.

How I look in staged selfies v. When I accidentally open the front camera pic.twitter.com/YeeJWmeitk — Brianna (@BriForsythe) September 15, 2017

Advertising

Sometimes the angle is so off we barely recognize ourselves.

It's truly terrifying when you open your phone and have a moment where you don't recognize your own face.

Accidentally hitting the front facing camera and tryna figure out what kind of creature is staring back at you like pic.twitter.com/4AyfPnz6q2 — kate o shaughnessy (@katieshox) September 7, 2017

Even precious dogs get bent out of shape when the camera sneak attacks them.

When you open the front camera :))) pic.twitter.com/HNUzQpZXDF — Domenica✨✨ (@_domenica00) September 14, 2017

Advertising

Occasionally, the front camera catches us in our purest, most relaxed state.

It's easier to be zen when you think no one is watching.

When you open your front facing camera by accident and look like the ultimate tia pic.twitter.com/FPEw28h1pe — Claribel Ortega (@Claribel_Ortega) September 10, 2017

One man created an Andy Warhol style collection of front camera selfies.

when your camera app open on front camera pic.twitter.com/B1ZnJ5Oxuw — Hot Boy (hes hot) ❎ (@pizzahutcombo) September 15, 2017

The surprise angle is a recipe for flared nostrils.

Advertising

There needs to be a scientific study on this correlation. We're talking FLARED nostrils, not just more visible.

*When I look in the mirror vs when I unlock my phone on the front camera* pic.twitter.com/fyQvyLyo6G — Heather 🐼 #outloud (@hleaf4) September 16, 2017

It's even more alarming when you're peering straight down at your phone.

when u accidentally open ur front camera pic.twitter.com/GOYVBSDOuT — パイン @ 刀剣グランブル (@Painnappuru_) September 16, 2017

One guy took it to another level.

This is always emotionally relevant.

Advertising

accidently opened the front camera 😋 pic.twitter.com/zRXijEW90f — Darth Collection (@DarthCollection) September 16, 2017

Then this adorable little boy won the hashtag.

Ugh, whatever. WE GET IT. You're three and perfect and you haven't even had a cavity yet.

When you accidentally open the front camera but then you remember that you are a handsome young black Prince pic.twitter.com/Pzzg9eTyFX — Amathambo (@PoswaYonela) September 14, 2017

Meanwhile, the rest of us adults are over here feeling like deflated basketballs.

I KNOW this is a doll and not a basketball. But it sounds better, okay?! Let me live.

Advertising

When you accidentally turn on your front facing camera pic.twitter.com/xZnrlYHuWZ — Apolonia Gunnells舞 (@ApoloniaGunnell) September 15, 2017

Pugs understand this panic more than anyone else.

Pugs have resting "front facing camera" eyes.

when u open up snapchat to the front facing camera pic.twitter.com/vXRLnq29BX — Daily Pugs (@DaiIyPugs) September 16, 2017

It's healing to know that all of us have these photos tucked away in our phones (or deleted into the abyss).

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.