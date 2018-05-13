25 of the funniest Mother's Day tweets to remind mom you're her favorite.

The time has come, once again, to let our mothers know how much they mean to us. Even if your mom is no longer with us (or not the most savory parent), it's likely there's a mother in your life who deserves a boost.

While technically, we shouldn't need an annual holiday to remind us to give our mothers a call, gift them with some flowers, or take them out to breakfast -- we live in a busy world where these holidays help guide our expressions of affection.

Since many of our mothers still say things like "what's a tweet" or "can you show me how Google works?!" I thought it'd be helpful to compile this handy list of funny Mother's Day tweets that you can show your mom on this fine day.

1.

In honor of Mother's Day here's my favorite text my mom has ever sent me pic.twitter.com/WSmcUEDpSl — Brendan O'Hare (@brendohare) May 11, 2014

2.