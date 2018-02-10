25 of the thirstiest responses to Idris Elba's engagement.

Actor and legendary heartthrob Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a screening of his new film Yardie, and unsurprisingly, she said yes.

BREAKING: Idris Elba engaged to Sabrina Dhowre after proposing at screening of own film https://t.co/bWBwNvRdMW pic.twitter.com/Hzomavjm96 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 10, 2018

The audience in Dalston immediately broke into supportive applause for the lovebirds.

However, not everyone is feeling pure support for the soon to be wed couple. More specifically, a LOT of straight women are none too happy with the new romantic status of Elba.

In fact, Twitter was full of so many hilarious, disappointed, and downright thirsty responses to the news, I decided to gather them for your amusement.

1.

No I’m not crying and staring longingly at a picture of Idris Elba while listening to “My Heart Will Go On.” Why do you ask? — Julie Kedzie (@julesk_fighter) February 10, 2018

2.