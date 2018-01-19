30 of this week's funniest tweets by women.

It's finally Friday, and you're ready to settle in with a bottle of wine, a steaming hot cup of tea, and a queue of your favorite shows. But before you do that, I'd love to veer your attention towards the scores of brilliant minds who were busy making top tier quality #content on Twitter this week.

Since I believe in the best parts of a Mad Max future, where powerful women rove the apocalyptic desert in their topless Jeeps, I have exclusively handpicked tweets by hilarious women.

These pretty much sum up the hellscape of the past week.

1.

I think today is going to be my mental health cheat day. — Jasmine Pierce (@jasminecomedy) January 14, 2018

2.

Unless you’ve taken yogurt intravenously and/or shoved a clove of garlic up your cervix in order to to avoid a yeast infection while you are on antibiotics, please do not complain to me about your cold. — Maria Wojciechowski (@RiaWojo) January 18, 2018

3.