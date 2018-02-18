30 of the funniest tweets from the Winter Olympics.

Every four years, us average (but clever) citizens of the world are gifted with the chance to snuggle deep into our couches, pop open a bag of chips, and watch the Winter Olympics play out.

This year, alarmingly toned athletes from all across the world traveled to Pyeongchang in order to gracefully flex their muscles, spark our unrequited romantic longing, and also do some hard sports (I am obviously an ESPN commentator).

While the amount of blood, sweat, and tears required to train for the Winter Olympics is unfathomable to most of us viewers (I don't even like stairs), that doesn't stop the masses from having a field (hockey) day with the spectacle of the games.

Sure, the Olympics are full of inspiring wins and fleeting instances where a unified world feels possible, but mostly, it's really fun to make jokes about how funny the events look, how hot people are, and how delusional most of us spectators are.