36 of this week's funniest tweets from women that have nothing to do with Trump.

Congratulations, you have made it to the end of the week! You deserve to treat yourself tonight. You may want to kick back and scoop yourself up a bowl of delicious ice cream, or go out and catch a new movie. But first, you probably need to shake out all those traumatizing images of Trump. Without fail, he functions like an omniscient Eye of Sauron with a penchant for sexual assault.

His face, the faces of his administration, and the ways they're working tirelessly to ruin our country can feel inescapable.

So, as a healing balm for your soul, I have gathered 36 hilarious tweets from women that have nothing to do with Trump. Because if there's anything truly opposite of Trump, it's women with a devilish sense of humor.

1.

I will never be as successful as this small duck pic.twitter.com/T8XwbSr4nZ — Amy Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) August 4, 2018

2.