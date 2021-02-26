20 people share funniest thing they've heard someone say in a depressing situation.

Without a doubt some of the absolute funniest and most memorable things are said during moments of deep stress and sadness.

There's something about the grimness of death, or the chaos of crisis that brings out the surprising comedic gold, and the ability to laugh in these moments can be a huge mental health salve.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared funniest or weirdest thing they've heard someone say during a stressful, sad, or chaotic time.

1. From OP:

"Hasta la vista baby" was the last words my grandmother spoke before she passed, as we were gathered around her bedside. We all started laughing through the tears.

2. From kashumeof19: