20 people share funniest thing they've heard someone say in a depressing situation.

Without a doubt some of the absolute funniest and most memorable things are said during moments of deep stress and sadness.
There's something about the grimness of death, or the chaos of crisis that brings out the surprising comedic gold, and the ability to laugh in these moments can be a huge mental health salve.
"Hasta la vista baby" was the last words my grandmother spoke before she passed, as we were gathered around her bedside. We all started laughing through the tears.
My maternal grandmother was sick for several years before she finally died. About 6 or 7 months before she passed, she was in the hospital having radiation treatments. She was in the bed, seemingly asleep. My mother, sister and I were all sitting and talking. My sister had been dating a boy from a very religious family, and while religious herself, had a bit of a wild hair. The boys parent's didn't much care for her, and had made that clear several times. She was complaining about this, and I said "They think you are a harlot." My sister responded "What does that mean?" Before I can explain, my grandmother, from her sleep, says "It means you're a whore!"