Five days and five million memes later, the cargo ship Ever Given has been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal. The big boat brought the world together in laughter and schadenfreude. With a little help from the full moon rising the tides, the Egyptian tugboat crew helped the stuck boat get unstuck.

People immediately...*ahem*...missed the boat, tweeting #PutItBack. Because all good memes must come to an end, here's a farewell to Ever Given from a very grateful internet.

