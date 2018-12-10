Gabrielle Union gracefully shut down people mom-shaming her for kissing her newborn daughter.

It could be boredom, it could be insecurity, it could be some deep cavern where the soul used to be - but for some reason people really love shaming moms online. It doesn't really matter if you're rich or poor, famous or not famous, a health freak or a workaholic, people will find a reason you're raising your kids wrong - and women in the public eye do get a triple dose given their large platforms.
The latest iteration of the obnoxious trend of mom shaming was leveraged at actress Gabrielle Union, for what, pray tell?! For kissing her own newborn daughter! Yes, unfortunately you read that right.
Union came under fire from concern trolls on Instagram after posting a recent video where she kissed her adorable baby girl Kaavia.
Basically, commenters were concerned that the sweet exchange of affection was potentially dangerous for Kaavia, since she's so young and her immune system is practically non-existent.
"Ahhhh didn’t anyone tell you you shouldn’t kiss a baby in the mouth. Even your own. She’s beautiful though," one commenter wrote.
"She’s gorgeous, but no kissing babies on the mouth,” another said. "Our mouths are filthy. Babies can't fight those germs every day."
Union was gracious in her response, but did not hesitate to let the concern trolls know she is completely aware of how newborns function, and has a nurse on duty who okays the kisses.
"Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth…Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her."
She even posted a whole follow-up post where she gave followers the low-down on how thorough she is about Kava's health.
Union's response post also touched on the fact that every family approaches parenting different and that's okay! But also, she needs her followers to realize they don't have authority over her expressions of motherhood, and the condescension does more harm than good.
This is a super classy way to respond to people's assumptions of ignorance, but honestly, she shouldn't have to respond in the first place.