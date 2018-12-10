Gabrielle Union gracefully shut down people mom-shaming her for kissing her newborn daughter.

It could be boredom, it could be insecurity, it could be some deep cavern where the soul used to be - but for some reason people really love shaming moms online. It doesn't really matter if you're rich or poor, famous or not famous, a health freak or a workaholic, people will find a reason you're raising your kids wrong - and women in the public eye do get a triple dose given their large platforms.

The latest iteration of the obnoxious trend of mom shaming was leveraged at actress Gabrielle Union, for what, pray tell?! For kissing her own newborn daughter! Yes, unfortunately you read that right.

Union came under fire from concern trolls on Instagram after posting a recent video where she kissed her adorable baby girl Kaavia.

Basically, commenters were concerned that the sweet exchange of affection was potentially dangerous for Kaavia, since she's so young and her immune system is practically non-existent.