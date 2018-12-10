Gabrielle Union gracefully shut down people mom-shaming her for kissing her newborn daughter.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 10, 2018@3:25 PM
It could be boredom, it could be insecurity, it could be some deep cavern where the soul used to be - but for some reason people really love shaming moms online. It doesn't really matter if you're rich or poor, famous or not famous, a health freak or a workaholic, people will find a reason you're raising your kids wrong - and women in the public eye do get a triple dose given their large platforms.

The latest iteration of the obnoxious trend of mom shaming was leveraged at actress Gabrielle Union, for what, pray tell?! For kissing her own newborn daughter! Yes, unfortunately you read that right.

Union came under fire from concern trolls on Instagram after posting a recent video where she kissed her adorable baby girl Kaavia.

Basically, commenters were concerned that the sweet exchange of affection was potentially dangerous for Kaavia, since she's so young and her immune system is practically non-existent.

"Ahhhh didn’t anyone tell you you shouldn’t kiss a baby in the mouth. Even your own. She’s beautiful though," one commenter wrote.

"She’s gorgeous, but no kissing babies on the mouth,” another said. "Our mouths are filthy. Babies can't fight those germs every day."

Union was gracious in her response, but did not hesitate to let the concern trolls know she is completely aware of how newborns function, and has a nurse on duty who okays the kisses.

"Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth…Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her."

She even posted a whole follow-up post where she gave followers the low-down on how thorough she is about Kava's health.

Cant stop, won't stop. 💋👶🏾@kaaviajames 💛❤💙💚🧡💜 Here's a guide for happily enjoying my posts of our family. Trust that she is surrounded by medical and child care specialists. Know she is safe and watched closely at all times. Trust that I won't post anything that puts my child in danger or opens me up to unsolicited online medical or parenting opinions 🤗 @kaaviajames is loved. She will be kissed. She will be loved on by the people that love her. She will be safe. If and when I have questions (as a new mom I have tons) I will not hesitate to ask my online community for help and suggestions. But yall have never known me to hold my tongue so trust that I will ask for help. Sometimes publicly and sometimes privately. Its OK that every parent does things differently to suit their child's needs. Every solution that works or worked for you may or may not work for me or my family or other folks. And that's absolutely OK. If someone does things differently or does not take your advise or that advise doesnt pan out the way it did for you, that is NO indication that you are wrong or a bad parent. We all figure out what works for us, our children and our families. We dont all have to match. It's ok to break from the norm and do what's healthiest and safest for your child. No one is in your house or your family but YOU. We dont all need to be clones of each other to be doing OK. The goal is for us all to have happy healthy families and that journey looks different for every family. Let's embrace that. Let's get comfortable with that. Someone doing something different than us does not make us bad people or bad parents. Breathe and enjoy. There will be no mommy shaming on this page. I rebuke mommy shaming. For those STILLLLL clinging onto your fears about Kaav's breathing and or whether my sweet kisses harmed my kid...feel free to swipe.

Union's response post also touched on the fact that every family approaches parenting different and that's okay! But also, she needs her followers to realize they don't have authority over her expressions of motherhood, and the condescension does more harm than good.

This is a super classy way to respond to people's assumptions of ignorance, but honestly, she shouldn't have to respond in the first place.

