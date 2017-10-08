Everyone loves a power couple. And the past couple years have been huge for both Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon respectively. Between McKinnon's ongoing hilarity on SNL and her success in Ghostbusters, and Gadot's flex of super powers in the new Wonder Woman movie, the two women are bastions of power.
Sooo, when the two smooched during a skit on last night's SNL, Twitter 100% exploded with jealousy, love, admiration, and every other feeling you can imagine.
The skit itself showed McKinnon and Aidy Bryant shipwrecking on the island of Themyscira in hopes of finding out whether the Amazonian women are in fact gay. Or at least, bi-curious.
Once the world beheld McKinnon and Gadot exchange a kiss, Twitter exploded into a million tweets.
People on Twitter were frankly beside themselves.
Unsurprisingly, many people on Twitter were jealous of the shared kiss.
It was also hard to pinpoint which woman they were more jealous of.
Overall though, the emotional response on Twitter was one of pure gratitude.
We are all more blessed individuals because of this moment.
