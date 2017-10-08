Advertising

Everyone loves a power couple. And the past couple years have been huge for both Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon respectively. Between McKinnon's ongoing hilarity on SNL and her success in Ghostbusters, and Gadot's flex of super powers in the new Wonder Woman movie, the two women are bastions of power.

Sooo, when the two smooched during a skit on last night's SNL, Twitter 100% exploded with jealousy, love, admiration, and every other feeling you can imagine.

The skit itself showed McKinnon and Aidy Bryant shipwrecking on the island of Themyscira in hopes of finding out whether the Amazonian women are in fact gay. Or at least, bi-curious.

Advertising

Once the world beheld McKinnon and Gadot exchange a kiss, Twitter exploded into a million tweets.

So Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon making out on SNL is my aesthetic pic.twitter.com/KXVIjV6qb3 — wine and women (@spiralgoddess) October 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/spiralgoddess/staus/

Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon Lock Lips in ‘Wonder Woman’–Themed #SNL Sketch — Watch https://t.co/stJKhbSJ9H pic.twitter.com/cRGLqxaN94 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 8, 2017

Advertising

://P

Well, at least Gal Gadot didn't need a cue card to make out with Kate McKinnon. #SNL pic.twitter.com/efxdoPs0KW — Jillian👀Sederholm (@JillianSed) October 8, 2017

People on Twitter were frankly beside themselves.

Me: Wow, I have zero capacity to enjoy anything about life after this exhausting week.

SNL: Gal Gadot kisses Kate McKinnon in a sketch.

Me: pic.twitter.com/xZlkQYLf9G — Charlotte Lewis (@charincharge) October 8, 2017

LESBIAN 911: 911 what's your-

ME: gal gadot's on SNL

911: and

ME: she made out with Kate McKinnon

911: DID U MAKE A GIF

ME: ITS ON MY TUMBLR — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 8, 2017

Advertising

Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon kissed on SNL and I got a text about it from three separate people. I love my brand — Scaren BOOart 🕷🎃 (@Kjessicastewart) October 8, 2017

Unsurprisingly, many people on Twitter were jealous of the shared kiss.

It was also hard to pinpoint which woman they were more jealous of.

is it possible that Gal Gadot making out with Kate McKinnon on SNL made me gay now?



911: Ma'am this line is for actual emergencies — #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) October 8, 2017

Advertising

Me after watching Gal Gadot kiss Kate Mckinnon on SNL pic.twitter.com/0xEugfVeUx — Shekinah 🎃 (@schwifty_boi) October 8, 2017

whaaat Kate Mckinnon and Gal Gadot kissed on snl last night and idk who to be more jealous of — Meghan Aslin (@meghan_aslin) October 8, 2017

Gal gadot just kissed Kate McKinnon and I'm honestly not sure who I'm more jealous of pic.twitter.com/0PAg3sw5cs — Victoria Giralt (@FlyNerdy) October 8, 2017

i’ve spent my morning trying to figure out if i’m more jealous of gal gadot or kate mckinnon



conclusion: i’m still not sure — laur #sanversmatters (@chyleighdnvrs) October 8, 2017

Advertising

Overall though, the emotional response on Twitter was one of pure gratitude.

everyone after the gal gadot and kate mckinnon kiss on snl pic.twitter.com/7lFnPhcZJG — k. 🎃 (@_rosecoloredgal) October 8, 2017

call your senators and thank them for the Kate McKinnon / Gal Gadot kiss — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 8, 2017

i'm kinda high right now, watching Gal Gadot on SNL. Just watched her kiss Kate Mckinnon pic.twitter.com/Wq8nqPw7tK — Rachel Jackson (@May_Jacks) October 8, 2017

To girls who just realized theyre queer after the Gal Gadot / Kate McKinnon kiss: welcome. the gemini rising moon brunch is tomorrow at noon — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 8, 2017

Advertising

KATE MCKINNON GOT TO KISS KRISTEN STEWART AND GAL GADOT DAMN WOMAN YOU'RE A GOD — Angel (@RKPayne1328) October 8, 2017

We are all more blessed individuals because of this moment.

Th Thenen

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.