'Game of Thrones' allegedly filmed alternate endings and an 'insider' leaked them online.

*** This article contains hella Game of Thrones spoilers***
Game of Thrones is over but the online discourse is not. Can't wait to tell my grandkids about how I survived the time Game of Thrones didn't end the way people wanted it to.
Just to quickly recap, in the series finale of Game of Thrones, Tyrion quits his day job, gets arrested for it, convinces Jon to kill Dany, Jon obliges, Drogon is v sad and burns the iron throne (impressive amount of symbolic understanding for a dragon TBH), Grey Worm gets like, really mad at Jon and Tyrion, all of the Lords and Ladies of the Seven Kingdoms gather to decide Tyrion and Jon's fates, Tyrion suggests only a king or queen can do this, then he nominates Bran to be king, everyone decides, "Sure, why not?" except for Sansa, who declares The North as an indie nation, everyone is also chill with that, and then "Bran the Broken" (rude) is officially the King of the SIX Kingdoms. Fin!
Cut to: Game of Thrones fans are pissed. Many people were very vocal about the fact that they did not like this ending, so much so that some even signed a petition demanding HBO to remake the final season.
But for there just might be a last shred of hope for those who are not pleased with the finale. And no, it's not a remake of season eight. However, reddit user afraidpart claimed to have insider knowledge to some alternate endings that were shot for the finale of Game of Thrones. Of course, they could be making this up, but it's important to note that they posted spoilers to previous episodes -- mainly episode five -- that turned out to be true. So, they do seem pretty legit. Regardless, it's still fun to imagine some endings other than the one we were handed, so, without further ado, here they are.
Alternate Ending 1: Tyrion's Trial With A Dark Twist
This ending focuses on Tyrion's trial in the dragon pit. Like the real ending, Tyrion is brought forth by Grey Worm to Sir Davos, the three stark children, Samwell Tarly, Brienne, Robyn Aryn, and the King of Dorne. The main difference here is Tyrion's fate. Instead of seeing Tyrion play the peacemaker, we see him unravel in rage. Bran flashes back to a quote from season one, when Tyron told Catelyn Stark, ""I never bet against my family." Tyrion is enraged that the people of King's Landing are not grateful for all he has done for them -- including saving them from Stannis Baratheon. He delivers a long monologue, saying the people of King's Landing deserved what they got in the end, and then he is sentenced to death.
Alternate Ending 2: A Combo, 2 for 1 Kind of Deal
This ending is similar to the real one, with a splash of the one mentioned above. In this, Tyrion stans trial, delivers a long speech detailing why he committed acts of betrayal, but is not sentenced to death and is given a seat on the King's Council. So, essentially the same as the real ending but with a different speech, which, TBH, sounds great since his speech in the aired scene was...subpar.
The question is, are either of these endings any better?
